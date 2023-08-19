WORLD-NEWS-UKRAINE-GET

A resident stands amid the debris and shattered glass of windows following a missile strike in Chernihiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

BERLIN — At least seven people, including a child, have been killed in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv as a result of a Russian missile attack, according to official figures.

At least 129 other people were injured by the shelling in the busy city center, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote on Telegram Saturday. Children were also among the injured.

