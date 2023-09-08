US-NEWS-RACE-SENATE-POLL-LA

Democratic Reps. Adam B. Schiff of Burbank and Katie Porter of Irvine continue to win more support than their rivals in California's 2024 U.S. Senate race, a new poll shows. (Kent Nishimura, Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

California has more registered Republicans than any state in the union, but that doesn't mean one of them will make it to the runoff for the state's U.S. Senate seat.

Six months ahead of the March 5 primary, two Democrats appear likely to face off next year to decide who will replace longtime Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, according to a new UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll co-sponsored by The Times.

