Pope Francis, left, is greeted by the new archbishop of San Francisco Joshep Cordileone during the mass and imposition of the Pallium upon the new metropolitan archbishops during the solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul on June 29, 2013, at the Saint Peter basilica at the Vatican. (Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

The Archdiocese of San Francisco will "very likely" file for bankruptcy in order to deal with a wave of lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse by its priests and other employees and volunteers going back decades, the archbishop said.

In an open letter Friday, Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone said the option was the result of "much contemplation and prayer" and arose from discussions with lawyers and financial advisors.

