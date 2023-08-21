WORLD-NEWS-RUSSIA-LANDER-MOON-ZUM

In this file photo from Aug. 11, 2023, Luna 25 launches from Vostochny Cosmodrome. The Luna 25 spacecraft reported an 'emergency situation on board,' Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, said on Saturday. An incident occurred as the spacecraft was trying to enter a pre-landing orbit. It's not yet clear if the issue will prevent the lunar lander, which was slated to land near the moon's south pole as soon as Monday, from attempting a touchdown. (Roscosmos/ZUMA Press Wire/ZUMAPRESS.com/TNS)

Russia said its robotic spacecraft crashed while attempting to land near the moon’s south pole, failing in a race with India to become the first country to reach the region.

Luna-25 was meant to mark Moscow’s return to the moon nearly half a century after the last Soviet mission. The spacecraft spun into an uncontrolled orbit and “ceased to exist” when it collided with the moon’s surface, Russian space agency Roscosmos said Sunday in a statement, citing preliminary results of investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.