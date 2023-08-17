US-NEWS-WEA-HILARY-1ST-LEDE-LA-20230817

A man rows his boat in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on Aug. 16, 2023, following the passage of Tropical Storm Hilary. (Francisco Robles/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — A storm brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast and threatening Southern California and the southwestern U.S. was upgraded Thursday morning to hurricane strength.

Forecasters warn that it’s still too soon to confirm when – or if – Hurricane Hilary might make landfall, and how strong the system could become. But current projections show it could reach the Baja California peninsula by late Sunday, potentially bringing significant rain, rough surf and dangerous winds.

