This video grab shows police cars on the site of a shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, Aug. 26, 2023. A white man driven by racial hatred shot dead three Black people in a Florida discount store August 26 before taking his own life after a standoff with police, authorities said. "He targeted a certain group of people and that's Black people. That's what he said he wanted to kill. And that's very clear," Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters told a news conference about the gunman, who was in his early 20s. (-/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

The man who fatally shot three Black people in a racist attack at a Dollar General in Jacksonville, Fla., was identified Sunday as Ryan Palmeter, a 21-year-old white man.

Palmeter penned multiple manifestos that were full of racist ramblings, Sheriff T.K. Waters said.

