For more than a century the rangeland in southeast Solano County didn't change much. Cattle and sheep grazed. Wheat and barley grew. Ranches were passed down from generation to generation in this swath of wide open territory between Vallejo and Sacramento.
But, over the last five years, a mysterious group of investors with access to a seemingly limitless pool of funds has sent shockwaves through the rural back roads that snake the dry farmland around Jepson Prairie and Montezuma Hills.
Flannery Associates has spent $800 million to buy 140 properties, amassing a 55,000-acre portfolio of farmland. It's an area nearly the size of two San Franciscos.
If the Flannery Associates have made some ranch families very rich, the group's aggressive push to becoming Solano County's biggest landowner has divided ranchers, worried environmentalists and caused alarm among United States military officials who are concerned that Flannery's land assemblage encircles Travis Air Force Base.
From the beginning, Flannery has been relentless in its drive to buy up parcels of land in southeast Solano County, often paying three or four or five times appraised value. But while it has willingly offered to pay well above market value, the company has also accused the ranchers of colluding to force prices even higher. In May, Flannery filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Sacramento, accusing a group of ranchers of an "illegal price-fixing conspiracy" that caused them to spend $170 million in "overpayment for properties." The lawsuit seeks $510 million in damages.
Lisa Shipley, manager of the Solano County Farm Bureau, said the accusations of collusion have had a chilling effect on the tight knit community, with ranchers wary of talking to each other lest they be accused of conspiring against Flannery.
"Flannery has done some slimy, underhanded stuff to these long-term, multigenerational farmers," Shipley said. "Everyone is afraid to talk. They are afraid of getting sued. My members are afraid to talk to me. It's a messy situation."
An attorney for Flannery Associates did not return a call seeking comment.
While Solano County officials have been focused on Flannery Associates for a few years, the group's activities have come under heightened scrutiny in recent days because of a poll sent to some county residents which implies that the investors have been assembling land for the future home of a brand new city.
The poll doesn't mention Flannery by name but described itself as an organization "led by architects and planners" and "funded by a group of California firms and wealthy families." The questions suggest that whoever sent it plans to go to the voters next year with a ballot initiative that would allow for "tens of thousands of new homes, a large solar energy farm, orchards with over a million new trees, and over 10,000 acres of new parks and open space."
While the idea might seem far-fetched — the land is zoned for agriculture and there is little water available — the size of the property Flannery has cobbled together is mind-boggling. It is ten times larger than the greater Bay Area's newest city: San Joaquin County's Mountain House, which has 21,000 residents.
Solano County Administrator Bill Emlen said he has been trying to get to the bottom of the mystery of Flannery Associates for five years — with little success.
"We approached them a while back and said, 'We've noticed you have been making a lot of large acquisitions and we'd like to set up a meeting to talk about zoning and the general plan and what your intentions are," he recalled. "They said they were investors in family farms and their intention was to continue with grazing and farming and that was their plan."
With the recent poll he now questions whether that answer was accurate.
The majority of land in Solano County, roughly 62%, is agriculture. There are 849 farms in the county, most of them small. More than 550 of the farms are smaller than 50 acres and about 25% are under 10 acres, according to the Solano County Farm Bureau.
County residents have consistently voted to allow development in the county's cities — which include Dixon, Vallejo, Fairfield and Rio Vista — but not in the rural, unincorporated parts of the county. That policy, laid out in the voter-approved Orderly Growth Initiative, seeks to protect conservation and agriculture uses.
The land Flannery has been buying is mostly in the unincorporated parts of the county. There are also laws that prohibit creating new cities on land that is "within the sphere of influence" of existing communities, which much of Flannery's holdings are.
"Our policies have been that large scale residential development takes place in the cities," said Emlen.
Christopher Cabaldon, former mayor of West Sacramento who sits on the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board, said allowing a massive residential development on Flannery's properties "would be a radical departure from the laws" governing California agricultural land and Solano development.
He questions whether the laws would hold up if Flannery is willing to spend billions to build a new city on farmland.
"Policies designed to prevent the rapid urbanization of farmland and habitat don't appear to be working if there is one company that thinks they can overcome all that," Cabaldon said.
One rancher, who declined to give his name because of sensitivities around the lawsuit, said, before 2018, land in southeastern Solano County would sell for between $1,500 and $3,000 an acre depending on quality and water access.
When the Flannery group came in they started offering roughly three or four times that amount, typically between $6,000 and $10,000 an acre. The Flannery lawsuit cites the case of one landowner who sold 2,500 acres at $8,400 an acre, for a windfall of $20.8 million.
The rancher said, initially, he was sympathetic to aging farmers who had no relatives interested in taking over the property. "We didn't like that all this land was being sold to an unknown entity but the attitude was, 'Well if somebody wants to take advantage of a windfall that is their privilege,' " he said. "There was no real alarm."
But then Flannery started playing hardball, the rancher said. In some cases, after being rebuffed by members of a ranch-owning family, Flannery's representatives sought out other family members willing to sell their portion of the property.
"It was like a hostile takeover," the rancher said. "It was Shakespearian, a 'Game of Thrones' kind of thing."
He added: "It puts great stress on all of us. It has stifled the normal interactions and communication between community members."
If and when Flannery makes its plans public, it will need to assuage the concerns of both politicians and environmentalists, according to land use Attorney Steve Herum, who worked on approvals for two of California's largest planned communities: River Islands, near Lathrop, and Mountain House. Herum said winning entitlements for those projects each took 20 years, and River Islands required four lawsuits.
If Flannery wants to build a new city in Solano County, it will take support of local and state governments — something that so far the group has not sought, Herum said.
"It's a heavy political load," he said. "You are going to be in constant contact with the planning department, the board of supervisors, the school district, the fire district and all the other public agencies."
Greenbelt Alliance Executive Director Amanda Brown-Stevens said the land Flannery is buying up is exactly where housing should not be built. In addition to being far from public transport and jobs, the farmland around the Sacramento RIver is at risk for flooding and extreme heat due to climate change.
"There is a real benefit of focusing growth closer to the job centers we have in the region," she said.
Reach J.K. Dineen: jdineen@sfchronicle.com
