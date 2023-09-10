WORLD-NEWS-MOROCCO-QUAKE-GET

Rescue workers search for survivors in a collapsed house in Moulay Brahim, in Morocco's Al Haouz province, on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, after the country's deadliest earthquake in decades. (Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

RABAT, Morocco — The death toll from a massive earthquake in Morocco has risen to more than 2,000, with the victims to be remembered during three days of mourning, the king announced Saturday evening.

Morocco’s Interior Ministry said 2,012 people had died and 2,059 were injured, of whom 1,404 were in a serious condition.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.