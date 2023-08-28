US-NEWS-LA-NIKE-ROBBERY-ZUM

A general overall aerial view of the Nike East Los Community store on June 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Image of Sports/Newscom via ZUMA Press/TNS)

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies cracking down on flash mob robberies arrested 10 more people after a two-day undercover investigation of a recent heist at the Nike Community Store in East Los Angeles, officials announced this weekend.

Investigators also recovered $3,000 worth of merchandise, and of those taken into custody, four were arrested for organized retail theft, according to the department. Two criminal street gangs are associated with the retail theft rings.

