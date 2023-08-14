US-NEWS-HAWAII-WILDFIRES-GET

Charred remains of an apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

 YUKI IWAMURA/AFP

The death toll from fast-moving wildfires in Maui rose to 93, making them the deadliest in the U.S. in more than 100 years, as concerns grew about the effectiveness of the island’s emergency alarm system.

The number of fatalities is expected to climb further as authorities continue search and rescue efforts, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said at a news briefing Saturday. Just 3% of the area has been searched, officials said, adding they are bringing in 12 more cadaver dogs to help with the effort. On Sunday, officials said it’s still unclear when residents may return to the area.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

El Guapisimo
El Guapisimo

Sad situation. Prayers out for the survivors and families who lost loved ones. Lahaina is devastated and looks like the theater we visited a few years ago may be gone. Hope all the best, especially for the native Hawaiians.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.