WORLD-NEWS-BRITAIN-LOCH-NESS-MONSTER-GET

A general view of Loch Ness ahead of what is being described as the biggest search for the Loch Ness Monster since the early 1970s being held this weekend on Aug. 25, 2023, in Fort Augustus, Scotland. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images/TNS)

DRUMNADROCHIT, Scotland — Is there really a sea monster living in Loch Ness? What is being called the the biggest search for Nessie in decades has begun in Scotland to find out.

In pouring rain, dozens of volunteers from all over the world descended on Loch Ness over the weekend, 90 years after the first alleged sighting of the creature.

