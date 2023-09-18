US-NEWS-HEALTH-MILITARY-FIREFIGHTERS-PFAS-KHN

Fire-retardant foam was “unintentionally released” in an aircraft hangar at Travis Air Force Base in California on Sept. 24, 2013, says the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. Federal research linking “forever chemicals” to testicular cancer confirms what U.S. military personnel long suspected. But as they seek testing for PFAS exposure, many wonder what to do with the results. There’s no medical treatment yet. (Ken Wright/U.S. Air Force/TNS)

A U.S. military firefighter for 32 years, Kurt Rhodes trained and performed his duties with aqueous film forming foam, or AFFF – a highly effective fire suppressant that he never knew contained PFAS chemicals, now known to be harmful to human health.

New federal research links testicular cancer in U.S. service members to the “forever chemicals,” adding to a growing body of evidence of the dangers they pose. Rhodes lives in fear that he, like many of his colleagues, will get sick.

