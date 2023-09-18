WORLD-NEWS-LIBYA-FLOOD-DEATH-GET

Rescue teams assist in relief work in Libya's eastern city of Derna, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, following deadly flash floods. A week after a tsunami-sized flash flood devastated the Libyan coastal city of Derna, sweeping thousands to their deaths, the international aid effort to help the grieving survivors slowly gathered pace. (Karim Sahib/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

The death toll from devastating floods in eastern Libya surged past 11,300 people in the city of Derna alone, overshadowing hopes of finding the thousands of others missing after a rare hurricane-like storm slammed into the North African nation last week.

As rescuers including Libyan fighters and foreign teams combed through the rubble, concerns mounted about the potential health impact, including from cholera, from the contaminated waters. Authorities ordered an investigation into what caused the collapse of two dams that overwhelmed the city.

