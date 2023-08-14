US-NEWS-KAN-CO-OWNER-NEWSPAPER-DIES-ZUM

In an unprecedented raid on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, local law enforcement seized computers, cellphones and reporting materials from the Marion County Record office, the newspaper's reporters, and the publisher's home. (Mark Reinstein/ZUMA Press Wire/TNS)

Cops seize paper’s computers, phones, equipment

A small-town Kansas newspaper said its 98-year-old co-owner died Saturday after local police raided her home, seized her computer and other equipment, and separately grabbed phones, computers and other material from the paper’s staff.

SK
SK

Meyer accused authorities of “Gestapo tactics.” After Googling to confirm, yes folks this is a Blue area with a DemoCrap Mayor, so just more confirmation that DemoCraps love CENSORSHIP and violating the Constitution. Marx, Lenin, Mao, Castro, and Putin would be proud!!!

