US-NEWS-MED-KAISER-WASTE-SETTLEMENT-LA

California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks during a news conference at Patriotic Hall on July 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. Kaiser Permanente agreed to $49 million in settlement, announced by Bonta on Sept. 8, 2023, after an investigation by his office and six different district attorney offices found that the health care giant illegally disposed of hazardous medical waste and protected patient information in unsecured locations. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Kaiser agrees to $49 million settlement for illegal disposal of hazardous waste, protected patient information

Kaiser Permanente agreed to $49 million in settlement after an investigation by the California attorney general and six different district attorney offices found that the health care giant illegally disposed of hazardous medical waste and protected patient information in unsecured dumpsters.

