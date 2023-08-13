LIFE-HEALTH-WATER-TOXICITY-DMT

Medical News Today describes water toxicity as drinking too much water too fast; although rare, the condition can be fatal. While the body obviously needs water to function, drinking too much water in a short time can lead to serious health risks, largely because the kidneys can only filter about a liter of water per hour. (Dreamstime/TNS)

The death of Indiana woman Ashley Summers over the July 4th weekend has sparked discussion about the dangers of water toxicity.

“Someone said she drank four bottles of water in 20 minutes. I mean, an average water bottle is like 16 ounces, so that was 64 ounces that she drank in a span of 20 minutes. That’s half a gallon. That’s what you’re supposed to drink in a whole day,” said Devon Miller, Ashley’s brother, to WRTV.

