People watch as the PSLV XL rocket carrying the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, is launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (R. Satish Babu/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

India launched its first mission to dig deep into the sun’s workings, marking another win for the country’s space program that recently delivered a successful moon landing.

The solar observation mission – Aditya-L1 – lifted off from India’s main spaceport on Sriharikota, an island off the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, at around 11:50 a.m. local time on Saturday.

