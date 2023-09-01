US-NEWS-HURRICANE-IDALIA-HAMMERS-FLORIDAS-BIG-2-PT.jpg

A portion of the Faraway Inn lay in ruin, Wednesday at Cedar Key in the wake of the landfall of Hurricane Idalia. (Douglas R. Clifford/TNS)

People have lived on Cedar Key for hundreds of years, returning and rebuilding after Civil War battles, fires and most often after flooding from storms and hurricanes.

And they’ll probably do it again after the damaging passage of Hurricane Idalia, a major Category 3 hurricane that brought nearly seven feet of storm surge Wednesday morning to a small community famed for its great fishing, rich wildlife and “Old Florida” character.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.