Mr. Rex, one of the Cabazon Dinosaurs, seen Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, has been repainted to pay homage to late actor Paul Reubens, whose Pee-wee Herman character visited the site in the 1985 film, "Pee-wee's Big Adventure." (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Sun/SCNG/TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — One of the two Cabazon Dinosaurs is donning a red bow tie and gray suit as a tribute to the late Paul Reubens, who played Pee-wee Herman.
Located in Cabazon, an unincorporated community in Riverside County off the 10 Freeway, the 65-foot-tall Tyrannosaurus rex has been repainted to “wear” Pee-wee Herman’s iconic wardrobe. The dinosaur known as Mr. Rex stands alongside a 150-foot-long brontosaurus statue and together they are a famous roadside attraction.
The tribute to Reubens – who died July 30 – came about because of the dinosaurs’ cameo in the 1985 film, “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.” In the movie, Herman is chased between the two dinosaurs before he jumps onto a running train.
A red heart with “Pee-wee” written below the heart sits on the T. rex’s chest.
“Pee-wee lives on, just the way he would have wanted … with love, laughter and kindness,” a statement on the Cabazon Dinosaur website states.
The two dinosaurs are regularly painted for specific seasons or holidays. Previously, they’ve been painted as pumpkins, superheroes and, in 2021, were “dressed up” for Valentine’s Day.
Visitors have left flowers and other mementos in memory of Reubens at the feet of one of the dinosaurs.
The tribute is set to run through October, the Cabazon Dinosaur Instagram page states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.