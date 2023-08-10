ENTER-MOVIE--REUBENS-DINOSAUR-TRIBUTE-RI

Mr. Rex, one of the Cabazon Dinosaurs, seen Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, has been repainted to pay homage to late actor Paul Reubens, whose Pee-wee Herman character visited the site in the 1985 film, "Pee-wee's Big Adventure." (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Sun/SCNG/TNS)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — One of the two Cabazon Dinosaurs is donning a red bow tie and gray suit as a tribute to the late Paul Reubens, who played Pee-wee Herman.

Located in Cabazon, an unincorporated community in Riverside County off the 10 Freeway, the 65-foot-tall Tyrannosaurus rex has been repainted to “wear” Pee-wee Herman’s iconic wardrobe. The dinosaur known as Mr. Rex stands alongside a 150-foot-long brontosaurus statue and together they are a famous roadside attraction.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.