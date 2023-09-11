US-NEWS-WEA-LEE-MCT

A NOAA image of the tropical Atlantic Ocean, provided by the GOES-East satellite, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Hurricane Lee's top winds strengthened to 110 mph late Sunday morning, bringing the storm near major hurricane status. (NOAA/TNS)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Hurricane Lee’s top winds strengthened to 110 mph late Sunday morning, bringing the storm near major hurricane status again as it continued toward an expected turn to the north.

Aircraft and satellite reports indicated that the storm’s eye has become more distinct again, with the hurricane expected to continue strengthening over the next few days, according to the 11 a.m. Sunday update from the National Hurricane Center. The storm’s winds are expected to top out Tuesday at 130 mph, putting the storm at the upper edge of Category 3 strength.

