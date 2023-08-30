Hurricane Idalia

A line of electrical line trucks is pictured at Duke Energy's staging location in Sumterville, Florida, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Duke Energy is staging thousands of workers and trucks in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Idalia. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)

 Stephen M. Dowell

MIAMI — Hurricane Idalia strengthened into a Category 2 storm Tuesday as it churned toward a landfall somewhere along the Florida Gulf Coast, a fast-moving system expected to continue to strengthen as it travels along a runway of bathtub-warm water in the Gulf of Mexico.

The latest National Hurricane Center forecast at 5 p.m. Eastern time still took Idalia into the Big Bend area in the early morning hours Wednesday as a dangerous Category 3 storm. Near its powerful core, sustained winds could hit 115 mph, a slight downtick from earlier projections, and storm surge could reach up to 15 feet.

