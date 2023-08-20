US-NEWS-WEA-HILARY-MCT

Hurricane Hilary is seen by satellite off the Mexican coast on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — With Hurricane Hilary fast bearing down on the region and rain already beginning to fall in Southern California’s desert areas, officials on Saturday are urging residents and visitors on Catalina Island and those living in portions of San Bernardino County to evacuate.

National Weather Service forecasters’ warning of lashing winds, intense rain and harrowing conditions along the beaches prompted Los Angeles County officials to advise people on Catalina Island, particularly those with medical conditions or those who might be in need of help during a natural disaster, to evacuate on the Catalina Express. The county noted there could be prolonged utility outages on the island.

