Hunter Biden, right, son of President Joe Biden, leaves the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 26, 2023. (Ryan Collerd/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter was indicted on federal charges that he purchased a firearm without disclosing that he was unlawfully using drugs, thrusting his legal problems further into the spotlight as the president ramps up his reelection campaign.

The charges Thursday follow the collapse of a deal in July by which Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax crimes and to acknowledge a firearms violation without a conviction. But the deal, which involved no jail time, imploded when a federal judge questioned its terms and refused to sign off on it.

Justin A Theriot
Justin A Theriot

Not much to say here. The law is what the law is. Pretty straight forward.

guest4
guest4

Six months after leaving the White House, Jared Kushner secured a $2 billion investment from a fund led by the Saudi crown prince, a close ally during the Trump administration, despite objections from the fund’s advisers about the merits of the deal. Maybe he should be investigated and possibly indicted.

