People stand on a pier over the Pacific Ocean with Hurricane Hilary approaching in San Diego County on Aug. 20, 2023, in Imperial Beach, California. Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hurricane Hilary approaches with parts of California, Arizona, and Nevada preparing for flooding and heavy rains. All California state beaches have been closed in San Diego and Orange counties in preparation for the impacts from the hurricane. (Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS)

Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall along the Baja peninsula Sunday, with the rare Pacific storm set to pummel Northern Mexico, Southern California and the U.S. Southwest with torrential rains and strong winds, potentially racking up damage of over $2 billion.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared an emergency and mobilized the National Guard and state crews, with the National Weather Service warning of excessive rainfall that could potentially trigger mudslides and flash floods and down trees and power lines. The storm, which was downgraded from a hurricane earlier on Sunday, has triggered California’s first-ever tropical storm warning.

