By Glen Faison

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department SWAT team on Saturday morning shot and killed a 28-year-old gunman who hours earlier had fired upon two police officers, critically injuring them before they were taken to a hospital where they are expected to fully recover, Chief Eric Smith said at an afternoon press conference.

The suspect, Daton Viel, barricaded himself inside a hotel room in the Holiday Inn & Suites near International Drive following a police chase that started after he shot the officers around 11 p.m. Friday in downtown Orlando, Smith said.

