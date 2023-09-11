WORLD-NEWS-MOROCCO-QUAKE-1-GET

Volunteers watch as a digger moves rubble of collapsed houses in Tafeghaghte, 37 miles southwest of Marrakesh, Morocco, on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, two days after a devastating 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country. (Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

RABAT, Morocco — The death toll in the powerful earthquake that struck Morocco on Sunday rose to 2,122 people as rescuers in the country raced against time in search for potential survivors in a challenging mission in remote mountainous areas.

The quake, which rattled several parts of the North African country on Friday, triggered rock slides, blocking roads and making it hard for rescue teams to reach the large affected mountainous areas.

WORLD-NEWS-MOROCCO-QUAKE-2-GET

A woman is helped as she reacts to the death of relatives in an earthquake in the mountain village of Tafeghaghte, southwest of Marrakesh, Morocco, on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.