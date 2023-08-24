US-NEWS-GA-TRUMP-PROBE-1-GET

In a handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, former President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta Trump was booked on 13 charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images/TNS)

ATLANTA — Under a web of stifling security, former President Donald Trump was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Thursday evening on charges of interfering with the 2020 election as he faces a legal reckoning for his repeated attempts to reverse his defeat.

Minutes before his long motorcade arrived at the Atlanta lockup, jail records reflected his booking, listing him at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds. His booking set up a dramatic moment that could yield the first mug shot of a former president in U.S. history.

(3) comments

CD Brooks
CD Brooks

I thought they'd lock him up because no way he obeys the rules. Anxious to see how much room they give him before they bring the hook, LOL!

CD Brooks
CD Brooks

Gotta admit, I did get a kick out of the Roger Stone, wannabe tough guy mug shot. LOL!

CD Brooks
CD Brooks

LOL! I was a little surprised they didn't arrest him and hold him until trial. After all, he is incapable of conforming to proper behavior. Anxious to see how much rope they give him.

