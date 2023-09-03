US-NEWS-WEA-IDALIA-BIDEN-GET

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media prior to boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, en route to visiting Florida communities ravaged by Hurricane Idalia. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

President Joe Biden surveyed damage from Hurricane Idalia in Florida without meeting Gov. Ron DeSantis, even after the two potential 2024 rivals sought to show they can put aside politics and cooperate in the disaster response.

What could have been an unlikely moment of unity devolved into bickering as the White House sought to suggest on Saturday that DeSantis backed out of a joint tour, while a spokesman for the governor said earlier there had been no such plan.

