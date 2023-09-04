US-NEWS-WEA-HILARY-DEATH-VALLEY-2-LA

Tropical Storm Hilary undermined many roads in Death Valley National Park, such as this section of State Route 190. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS) 

Clouds of thick white dust billowed through Death Valley National Park this week as crews maneuvered bulldozers and Big Cats to clear the remnants of a rare and record-breaking tropical storm.

On Aug. 20, Tropical Storm Hilary tore through the park near the border of Nevada, dropping more than a year's worth of rain – 2.2 inches – in one day, forever transforming one of the hottest and driest places on Earth.

US-NEWS-WEA-HILARY-DEATH-VALLEY-1-LA

Park ranger Matthew Lamar leads a tour along Badwater Road, where crews are working to clear mud and debris left from the recent tropical storm. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS) Park ranger Matthew Lamar leads a tour along Badwater Road, where crews are working to clear mud and debris left from the recent tropical storm. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.