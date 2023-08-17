US-NEWS-TRUMP-RICIN-SENTENCE-GET

Then U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign event at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on Nov. 1, 2020, in Opa Locka, Florida. A Canadian woman was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for sending a ricin-laced letter to Trump during the 2020 presidential election, authorities said Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)

A self-described Canadian “activist” has been sentenced to more than 21 years after pleading guilty to sending a poison-laced letter to Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election.

Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 56, was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months for sending letters to Trump in the fall of 2020 as well as several Texas law enforcement officials the year before, the Justice Department said Thursday.

