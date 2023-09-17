US-NEWS-ENV-CALIF-OIL-LAWSUIT-LA

California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks during a news conference at Patriotic Hall on July 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — The state of California has sued five of the largest oil and gas companies in the world, alleging that they engaged in a "decades-long campaign of deception" about climate change and the risks posed by fossil fuels that has forced the state to spend tens of billions of dollars to address environmental-related damages.

State Attorney General Rob Bonta filed the lawsuit Friday in San Francisco Superior Court alleging that Exxon Mobil, Shell, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, BP and the American Petroleum Institute have known since at least the 1950s that the burning of fossil fuels would warm the planet but instead of alerting the public about the dangers posed to the environment they chose to deny or downplay the effects.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.