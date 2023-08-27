US-NEWS-CALIFORNIAS-POPULATION-IS-PROJECTED-REMAIN-1-SA.jpg

Many inland California counties, including Sacramento, are projected to grow in population over the next four decades. (Xavier Mascareñas/The Sacramento Bee/TNS)

 Xavier MascareÃ±as

After decades of growth, California’s population will remain flat over the next 40 years, the result of an aging population, lower birth rates and migration out of the state’s coastal regions.

That said, pockets of California are expected to see significant growth, according to the latest projections from the state’s Department of Finance. And many of those pockets are in the Sacramento region and Central Valley.

