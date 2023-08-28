Loans to hospitals

A road sign announcing the closure of the emergency room and the rest of Madera Community Hospital outside the main entrance, Jan. 2, 2023. (Larry Valenzuela, CalMatters/CatchLight Local)

Seventeen financially distressed California hospitals – including three that filed for bankruptcy earlier this year – will receive close to $300 million in interest-free loans, state officials announced Thursday.

Madera Community Hospital, which closed its doors in January, stands to receive the biggest chunk, $52 million. The money comes from the Distressed Hospital Loan Program, which the Legislature created to support rural and independent hospitals that faced financial challenges coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

