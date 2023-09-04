US-NEWS-BURNING-MAN-DEATH-GET

Camps are set on a muddy desert plain on Sept. 2, 2023, after heavy rains turned the annual Burning Man festival site in Nevada's Black Rock desert into a mud pit. Tens of thousands of drenched festivalgoers were stranded on Sept. 3, 2023, in deep, sticky mud in the Nevada desert after torrential rain turned the annual Burning Man gathering into a quagmire. All events at the counterculture festival, which drew some 70,000 people, were canceled after rain tore down structures for dance parties, art installations and other eclectic entertainment. (Julie Jammot/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Police are investigating the death of a person at the Burning Man festival in Nevada after heavy rains left the site mired in mud, stranding thousands of attendees.

There is no further information on the cause of the death at this time, police said in a statement. The incident occurred during a “rain event” that forced local officials to shut down the entrance and airports to Black Rock City, in the northwestern Nevada desert, where the event is held.

