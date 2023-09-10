US-NEWS-WEA-LEE-LEAP-MCT

Hurricane Lee vaulted from Category 1 to Category 5 storm in just 24 hours, putting it in rare company. (National Hurricane Center/TNS)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — As Hurricane Lee churned Thursday night in the Atlantic, it amazed experts at how suddenly it had intensified into a powerful Category 5 monster.

In just 24 hours, it vaulted from a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, into a Category 5 with 165 mph winds. It was an 85 mph leap.

