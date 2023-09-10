FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — As Hurricane Lee churned Thursday night in the Atlantic, it amazed experts at how suddenly it had intensified into a powerful Category 5 monster.
In just 24 hours, it vaulted from a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, into a Category 5 with 165 mph winds. It was an 85 mph leap.
The National Hurricane Center dubs any storm as “rapid intensifying” when it gains 35 mph or more of maximum sustained wind speed in a 24-hour period. And “Lee was more than double that,” said Craig Setzer, meteorologist and hurricane preparedness specialist, of the intensification. “It may be one of the fastest-intensifying storms we’ve ever observed.”
Lee’s brief life as a Category 5 storm – it has since weakened – fits a pattern.
The average for a storm to maintain Category 5 intensity “is only about 30 hours,” Setzer said. And that’s because so much has to line up for these powerful hurricanes to stay that way.
Near-perfect conditions
Category 5 storms are rare because “you really have to have just ideal, almost-pristine conditions,” including having “very little wind shear,” “a lot of moisture in the atmosphere” and “very warm water temperatures in the ocean,” Setzer said.
“You have to have all of these things just about perfect, then you can get a Category 5,” he said. “Maintaining that intensity is tricky, because it’s hard to keep all those ingredients ideal.”
Through the years, it has been a rarity for Category 5 storms to make landfall in the United States:
• The San Felipe II Hurricane (1928)
• The Labor Day hurricane in Florida Keys (1935)
• Hurricane Camille (1969)
• Hurricane Andrew (1992)
• Hurricane Michael (2018)
2017’s Hurricane Irma made several landfalls in the Caribbean as a Category 5 storm, then hit the Keys as Category 4 and Florida’s west coast as a Category 3.
Shear madness
Though Category 5 hurricanes are monstrously strong, their level of power is fleeting.
“Even though it’s an intense storm with a high-wind core, it’s still sensitive to outside influences,” Setzer said. “With just a little bit of wind shear, it might have winds that are 155 mph in it, but a 20 mph wind from the outside … can disrupt it, especially if the wind shear is carrying dryer air.”
A lack of shear is extremely rare. Hurricanes are 50,000 feet tall. Somewhere along that column of air, it’s likely for the storm to hit a block of air that is moving in a slightly different direction.
If the storm is fast-moving, it’s even more likely to encounter that shear. That’s what happened to Lee on Friday.
Setzer said satellite imagery of the storm revealed that the southwest side had a sharp edge to it.
“That’s because some shear was blowing against it, which likely disrupted the internals of it and brought the intensity down.”
He said ideally (for the storm) the shape would be a big spiral sprawling in all directions.
Deep heat
The hotter the ocean water, the more a hurricane can gain strength, but there are other factors at play.
When a hurricane moves over water it stirs it up, causing upwellings of cooler water that zap the storm’s strength.
Setzer said that water temperatures in Lee’s path are still very high, but the storm will encounter cooler water once it turns north, as most models show it will. “Franklin and Idalia used up a lot of the ocean heat already,” Setzer said.
Additionally, storms actually cool themselves. Wind pulls heat off the water, and the rain inherent in a hurricane have a cooling effect as well.
The upwelling and self-cooling mean a storm’s speed can be a factor, too.
“The slower Lee moves, the more likely it’s going to have difficulty maintaining its intensity,” Setzer said. “It has to move a little more quickly to stay over a fresh patch of warmth and energy.”
