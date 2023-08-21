US-NEWS-ENV-PLASTIC-DIARY-2-LA

Susanne Rust writes: “Activists and environmentalists say we can work to contain our plastic footprint. But it’s almost impossible to avoid it altogether — especially for people who have other time commitments during the day, such as work, kids, hobbies, a need to exercise.” (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Plastic is everywhere.

It's in our bodies: our lung tissue, our blood and in the dark, tarry first defecation of newborns. It's been discovered in the deepest recesses of the ocean and in the snow of pristine alpine peaks and meadows. It's in the wind, in the dust, in the air we breathe and in our drinking water and food.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.