Adult students in the English as a second language class make their way on The Los Angeles Community College campus as a portion of the enrolled student body returns to in-class instruction for the reopening of Los Angeles City College (LACC) in the LACCD on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Sonya Christian, California's newly appointed community college chancellor, faces a significant challenge: She needs to remake how the system attracts students. Between fall 2019 and fall 2022, enrollment across the state's two-year campuses plummeted to about 1.3 million students – a decline of more than 275,000 seats, state data showed.

The drop-off could have major consequences for campus funding, which by 2025 will be based on graduation rates, low-income student enrollment and overall enrollment. Christian, appointed last June, is crafting ambitious priorities to bring Californians back to community colleges and must also convince increasingly wary students of the value of higher education.

