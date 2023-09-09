Rodriguez Bethel Sept. 8 2023

Rodriguez's Samuel Hall, left, is tackled by Bethel's Anthony Young during the football game at Rodriguez High School in Fairfield, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. 

 Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic

FAIRFIELD — Bentley Williams rushed 11 times for 120 yards and scored four touchdowns as Rodriguez High School's varsity football team jumped all over outmanned Bethel 53-0 Friday night.

The win got the Mustangs back in the win column after the previous week's 42-20 loss at Christian Brothers. Rodriguez is 3-1 overall heading into a Thursday-night game at home against Rosemont that will end the preseason.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.