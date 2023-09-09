FAIRFIELD — Bentley Williams rushed 11 times for 120 yards and scored four touchdowns as Rodriguez High School's varsity football team jumped all over outmanned Bethel 53-0 Friday night.
The win got the Mustangs back in the win column after the previous week's 42-20 loss at Christian Brothers. Rodriguez is 3-1 overall heading into a Thursday-night game at home against Rosemont that will end the preseason.
Bethel was simply no match for Rodriguez. The Mustangs scored on eight of their 10 possessions. The Jaguars had only 29 rushing yards and negative-2 passing yards. A running clock was used because of the score differential in the third quarter and the teams agreed to play only a seven-minute fourth quarter.
"We played a lot better than we did last week. That's for sure," Rodriguez head coach Myles King said. "We didn't have any turnovers, Bentley ran good and the offensive line did an excellent job. If we play like that, we can beat anybody. Now we have to get ready for a short week."
Rodriguez led 27-0 after the first quarter and added 13 points in the second quarter and again in the third. Williams' touchdown runs went for 14, 9, 7 and 17 yards.
"I felt like we did a good job and executed a lot better," Williams said. "I wish I could have had some more carries, but the other guys deserve their shot as well."
Quarterback Dylan Burke was a crisp 11-of-15 for 140 yards and three touchdowns. Burke rushed for a 14-yard touchdown run on the first series. He had a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jeffrey Missouri, a 10-yard scoring strike to Jermaine Missouri and a 10-yard TD pass to Andre Ardizzola.
Most of the Mustangs' scoring drives needed very few plays. The first two touchdowns of the game came on just the third play of each series. Rodriguez played most of the game on a short field as Bethel also had special teams problems.
Burke found five different receivers on the night. Jeffery Missouri was the leader with four catches for 23 yards. Jamar Missouri had the most yardage with two long receptions for 69 yards. One Jamar Missouri receptions went for 31 yards and he fell out of bounds at the 1-yard line, setting up one of Williams' four touchdowns.
The defense racked up a number of stops behind the line of scrimmage. Zack Carvalho had a pass interception with six minutes left in the game. Samuel Hall helped the Mustangs keep the Jaguars out of the end zone late in the game by recovering a fumble. Isaiah Angulo had two tackles for losses, while Mekhi Johnson, Trevor Crommie, Amil McPeters, Ka'Shaun Greshman were among others to accomplish the feat.
It was the second shutout of the season for the Mustangs. Rodriguez enjoyed a 28-0 win over Stagg in Stockton two weeks ago. The Mustangs opened the season with a 43-33 win over Sacramento.
