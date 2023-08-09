SPORTS-SOC-WORLDCUP-BREAKDOWN-GET

Japan's midfielder Hinata Miyazawa (center) celebrates with her teammates after scoring her team's third goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group C football match against Spain at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington, New Zealand on July 31, 2023. (Marty Melville/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

 MARTY MELVILLE/AFP

Kevin Baxter, Los Angeles Times

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Women’s soccer passed into the future in this summer’s World Cup. Going forward, the game will always be talked about in terms of two eras: before 2023 and after.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.