FAIRFIELD — Young Ben Shelton served notice last week to the worldwide tennis community when he made a monumental run into the semifinals of the U.S. Open, bombing powerful aces at opponents with regularity at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York.
Fairfield Challenger tournament director Phil Cello was at home in Green Valley, watching on television and cheering on the 20 year old. The Fairfield Pro Tennis Championship returns to Solano Community College Oct. 9 through 15 and Shelton did plenty to up the brand of the ATP Challenge and U.S. Pro Circuit tournament with his achievement in New York.
Shelton's success comes less than a year after he played in only his second professional tennis tournament in Fairfield in October of 2022.
"I don't think we could have had anything better happen," Cello said. "Then Ben makes his run into the semifinals 11 months after he was playing here at Solano. That's the fun part of our tournament, getting to follow players as they go up and down in the rankings."
Shelton vaulted 28 spots in the ATP rankings this week to No. 19 in the world with his performance. His game has advanced so much, Cello said, since he was just getting started professionally in Fairfield, months after he helped his dad Bryan Shelton win a NCAA title at Florida. He came to Fairfield ranked in the 500s and hadn't quite filled out his 6-foot-4 frame.
"Everything was there," Cello said. "He just couldn't do it consistently. His serving consistency, everything about his game, the way he sustains rallies, has really improved."
Shelton became the youngest American to reach the semifinals at the U.S. Open since Michael Chang in 1992. He also set a serving speed record of 149 mph.
Shelton picked up a win in the first round at Fairfield before falling in the second to eventual-semifinalist Gabriel Diallo of Canada 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Michael Mmoh won the 2022 Fairfield tournament and he, along with fellow Americans Francis Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Shelton all made strong runs at the U.S. Open last week. Like Shelton and Mmoh, Tiafoe, Fritz and Paul all got starts by playing in Challenger tournaments like Fairfield along the way. It was the first time since 2005 that three Americans made it into the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open.
"We're using the tagline this year, 'To get to the top, you have to go through Fairfield,'" Cello said.
The Fairfield Challenger marked a successful return in 2022. The tournament shut down as all of professional tennis did in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. There was an opportunity to host the event in 2021 but Cello and others felt the protocols for Covid safety would have been too stringent to have a tournament of their liking.
This year's tournament will be an ATP 75, meaning the winner can earn 75 ranking points and close to $80,000 in prize money. Like the up-and-coming Americans, many former participants are ranked in the top-100 and many of them are regularly in the main draws for the majors like the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.
Norway's Casper Ruud, who played into the semifinals at the 2018 Challenger, is currently ranked No. 9 in the world and battled Novak Djokovic in the French Open finals this past summer.
Ruud, Taylor Fritz (8) and Frances Tiafoe (10) are now top-10 players. Tommy Paul checks in at No. 14. There are as many as 20 former players in the current top-100.
Past champions have included Mmoh, Christopher O’Connell (2019), Bjorn Frantangelo (2018), Mackenzie McDonald (2017), Santiago Giraldo (2016) and Fritz (2015). Competition will take place in singles and doubles. A qualifying tournament will be held Sunday, Oct. 8, prior to the start of the tournament.
Tickets for the tournament are on sale at fairfieldprotennis.com. There are numerous opportunities to be tournament sponsors, volunteers, and for youth, to be “Ball Kids” during the matches. For sponsorship opportunities and other information, contact Cello by phone 707-853-0915 or email cellotennis@comcast.net.
Cello said he is still finalizing title sponsors. The tournament has been used annually as an opportunity to benefit both the Chris Cammisa Education and Tennis Foundation, and the host, Solano College.
"Everything is coming along very well," Cello said. "We are where we should be. It's still just a matter of raising sponsorships and ticket sales to guarantee we are in in the black."
