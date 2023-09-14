Ben Shelton, U.S. Open semifinalist

Ben Shelton hits a forehand shot during the 2021 USTA Boys 18s national championship match against Zach Svajda on Sunday, Aug. 15 at Kalamazoo College's Stowe Stadium. Patrick Nothaft | MLive.com

 Patrick Nothaft

FAIRFIELD — Young Ben Shelton served notice last week to the worldwide tennis community when he made a monumental run into the semifinals of the U.S. Open, bombing powerful aces at opponents with regularity at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York.

Fairfield Challenger tournament director Phil Cello was at home in Green Valley, watching on television and cheering on the 20 year old. The Fairfield Pro Tennis Championship returns to Solano Community College Oct. 9 through 15 and Shelton did plenty to up the brand of the ATP Challenge and U.S. Pro Circuit tournament with his achievement in New York.

