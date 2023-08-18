SPORTS-SOC-US-WOMEN-KILGORE-ANDONOVSKI-LA

Vlatko Andonovski, Head Coach of USA, talks to Crystal Dunn before the extra time during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Sweden and USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Aug. 6, 2023, in Melbourne / Naarm, Australia. (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images/TNS)

 Quinn Rooney

Kevin Baxter, Los Angeles Times

U.S. Soccer thanked Vlatko Andonovski for his four years of service, then named his interim replacement after accepting for Andonovski's resignation as coach of the women's national team Thursday. The moves come less than two weeks after the U.S. was eliminated from the World Cup in the round of 16, the team's earliest exit from a tournament it has won four times.

