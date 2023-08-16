soc-buckner

Spain celebrates its World Cup semifinal win against Sweden on Tuesday in Auckland, New Zealand.

Candace Buckner, Washington Post

AUCKLAND, New Zealand —  Of all the teams that booked the long flight to get here, Spain seemed among the least likely to stick around. The Spanish women's national team arrived Down Under mired in its own soap opera: A majority of the country's top stars privately asked the national federation not to be selected for the team, citing emotional health concerns that could arise from playing in the program. Then, the national federation publicly claimed those 15 players demanded the firing of the head coach. And in response, those same players refuted the federation's version of events, affirming their love for their countrywomen and soccer but again requesting not to be called up to the team until conditions improved.

