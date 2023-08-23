SAN JOSE — The most important gymnastics event before the Olympic trials is taking place in San Jose this week and tickets are still available to see Simone Biles in action at the SAP Center.
Earlier this momth, Biles made a surprise return to gymnastics after taking a two-year hiatus to focus on her mental health and captured a landslide victory in the U.S. Classic in the suburbs of Chicago.
She’ll headline a historic lineup at the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships beginning Thursday and going through Sunday.
The competition begins Thursday morning, when the junior men will kick things off followed by the senior men in the evening.
The women begin competing Friday, with the juniors in the morning and the seniors, including Biles and Sunisa Lee, competing in the evening. Tickets for Friday are available for as low as $45.
The men will complete their competition on Saturday while the women will finish Sunday, when USA Gymnastics will crown winners and announce the national teams.
Olympic rosters will not be announced until after trials next year, just before the 2024 Summer Olympics take place in Paris.
Biles, considered the greatest American gymnast of all-time, has not yet said whether or not she’ll compete in those Olympics.
At 26, she’ll be the oldest woman competing this week as she looks for her 25th career title, 10 more than the next-closest competitor, Dominique Dawes.
It’ll be the first time two Olympic all-around gold medalists (Biles and Lee) have competed in the same U.S. Gymnastics Championships. There are nine others who have been on Olympic teams competing at the SAP Center.
The competition will be broadcast nationally on NBC affiliates. The broadcast for the U.S. Classic earlier this month received the highest ratings since the last Olympic trials.
