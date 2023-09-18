DRGraphics-National-Sports

DENVER — The San Francisco Giants must have been wondering as the sixth inning went on, hit after hit, run after run, where was all this offense when they needed it?

A dozen men came to bat and eight of them crossed the plate, practically matching their offensive output from the first three games of this series and providing just enough fuel to at least salvage one win, 11-10, in the four-game set against the National League’s bottom feeders.

