SPORTS-PATRICK-BAILEY-SAVES-DAY-AFTER-1-SJ.jpg

San Francisco Giants' Patrick Bailey (14) celebrates his two-run walk-off home run with San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson (23) against the Texas Rangers in the 10th inning at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group)

SAN FRANCISCO — It took a walk-off home run from Patrick Bailey in extra innings on Sunday for the Giants to salvage one win in their three-game series against their former manager’s new club.

The Giants got a masterful performance from Logan Webb, but it was almost all wasted as manager Gabe Kapler pulled his starter with two outs in the ninth inning only for Camilo Doval to allow the Rangers to tie the game and take the lead in the 10th, before Bailey blasted a two-run walk-off homer over the Chevron sign in left field.

