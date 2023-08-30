SPORTS-KYLE-HARRISONS-SF-GIANTS-HOME-1-SJ.jpg

Kim Harrison, left, embraces her son San Francisco Giants pitcher Kyle Harrison (45) after their MLB game at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. This is Harrison’s first career start at home. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group)

 JOSE CARLOS FAJARDO

Shayna Rubin,Bay Area News Group

SAN FRANCISCO — Kyle Harrison’s family munched on a spread of snacks in the few minutes before the rookie’s home debut. Just minutes away from the rookie’s home debut, it was one way to distract from the nerves.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.