SPORTS-SF-GIANTS-PUSH-BACK-ALEX-1-SJ.jpg

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Cobb (38) reacts after Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer (7) hit an RBI double in the ninth inning of a MLB game at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Cobb had no-hitters until the ninth inning. (Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group)

 Ray Chavez

Evan Webeck, Bay Area News Group

SAN FRANCISCO — Alex Cobb won’t pitch in his scheduled turn through the rotation this weekend.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.