SPORTS-SF-GIANTS-MISS-OUT-ON-1-SJ.jpg

The San Francisco Giants teammates watch Wade Meckler (53) at bat with man in scoring position the ninth inning of a MLB game against the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Giants lost 4-1. (Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group)

 Ray Chavez

Evan Webeck, Bay Area News Group

SAN DIEGO — Finally on the other side of a three-week gauntlet against contender after contender, the Giants weren’t sure when their charter flight touched down here Wednesday night whether possible reinforcements might be on the way. The answer came the following morning: They fared too well to be in position to scoop up a surprise late-season gift.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.