SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: San Francisco Giants major league assistant coach Alyssa Nakken (92), right, discusses with manager Gabe Kapler (19), center, and first base coach Antoan Richardson (00), left, during spring training at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (Randy Vazquez / Bay Area News Group)
SAN FRANCISCO — Alyssa Nakken, the Giants’ trailblazing coach, is set to enter a new stage in life.
The fourth-year MLB coach is pregnant, according to a tweet Monday from her husband, Robert Abel Nakken. Her due date is Feb. 9, just before the usual start of spring training.
The 33-year-old former Sacramento State softball star became the first woman on an MLB coaching staff when the Giants hired her to manager Gabe Kapler’s initial staff in January 2020. She later became the first woman to coach in an on-field role when she filled in for Antoan Richardson at first base in April 2022, a moment that she characterized as “just my job.”
“We’re all really happy for Alyssa,” Kapler said before Monday’s game. “She’s doing great, and we’re excited to support her through this on every level.”
Nakken, who grew up in Woodland, spent six years working in the Giants’ front office after initially joining the organization as an intern in 2014.
If the baby’s parents are any indication, summers will continue to be a busy time of year in the Nakken household: Robert is also a baseball coach, having founded the Coach Robert Abel Baseball School (CRABS) in 2019. In his announcement post, Robert indicated he’ll be a “#GirlDad”; the young Nakken girl will have a strong role model in Alyssa when it comes to breaking boundaries in the sporting world.
