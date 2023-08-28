DRGraphics-National-Sports

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants have already lost seven series in a row. So a sweep-preventing 8-5 win on Sunday afternoon over the Atlanta Braves, arguably the National League’s best team, lessened the sting of the Giants’ recent woes.

Timely hits, power and a little small ball ignited an offensive performance this team has lacked during this rough stretch dating back to late-July. After taking an early lead, the Giants had an answer for every Braves’ threat to come back.

